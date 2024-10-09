Crackdown on encroachments geared up

LAHORE - The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is ramping up its efforts against illegal encroachments, confiscating two trucks of materials and removing approximately 1,400 banners and streamers from major thoroughfares in the provincial capital. Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza, a citywide campaign is underway to eliminate illegal structures, including banners and streamers. Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia is overseeing operations across all zones without exception, with recent actions in the Shalimar zone targeting Amir Road, Angori Scheme, and Kotli Peer Abdul Rahman in the Shadbagh area. The anti-encroachment drives have resulted in the confiscation of materials, which have been transported to the MCL junkyard. In total, over 1,400 banners and streamers have been removed from key roads and neighborhoods. Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza emphasized that encroachments on vital thoroughfares and markets will not be tolerated. To enhance traffic flow and improve air quality (AQI), 14 camps have been set up on important city roads, with zonal officers supervising regulation wing staff on two shifts.

The DC underscored that eliminating encroachments is crucial for protecting citizens’ rights, as they contribute to traffic congestion and undermine public welfare. He urged the business community to operate within legal boundaries and avoid illegal encroachments, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to restoring the city’s beauty through decisive action.