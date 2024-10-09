CTD report reveals significant decline in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has released a report indicating a substantial decline in terrorist activities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 209 terrorists killed and 244 apprehended during intelligence-based operations over the past nine months.

The report highlights that a total of 497 incidents of terrorism occurred in 27 districts of the province during this period, involving 1,154 individuals from banned organizations named in FIRs. Of these, 16 accused have faced conviction in relevant courts.

Notably, the report details the following key findings:

Dera Ismail Khan: The district reported 52 incidents, resulting in 39 terrorists killed and four arrests. This area is significant as it is the hometown of the provincial Chief Minister and the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber District: There were 55 incidents of terrorism, leading to the deaths of 22 miscreants and the arrest of 25 others.

North Waziristan: In 54 incidents, CTD operations killed 27 terrorists and arrested eight suspects.

Provincial Capital (Peshawar): A total of 33 incidents were reported, with 66 arrests and eight fatalities among terrorists.



Other districts also saw significant CTD activities:

Shangla: Six incidents reported with 33 arrests and one death.

South Waziristan: 39 incidents resulted in 11 terrorists killed and one arrested.

Bajaur: Five terrorists killed and eight arrested across 39 incidents.

Bannu: 40 incidents led to 15 fatalities and 21 arrests.

Tank: 51 incidents resulted in 28 terrorists killed and six arrested.



The CTD has expressed its commitment to continuing operations against terrorism, ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.