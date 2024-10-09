Cut in inflation, oil prices not reflected in retail market, transport fares: NPMC

ISLAMABAD - National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has observed that the sharp decline in inflation rate and reduction in petroleum prices is not reflected in the retail market or transport fares and directed provincial governments to take immediate steps to reduce transport fares and wholesale and retail prices.

During the meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that despite the reduction in petroleum products prices, there has been no decrease in transport service rates, which is a matter of concern. In the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee, the planning minister directed provincial governments to take immediate steps to reduce transport, wholesale, and retail prices. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the government is taking strong measures to provide maximum relief to the common man, and there will be no compromise in this regard. The representatives of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) briefed the meeting on inflation situation in Pakistan. PBS also highlighted a significant disparity between the prices of various food items and those in the open market.

The minister for PD&SI lauded the efforts of various government entities in bringing down the rate of inflation which has been continuously on decline during the current fiscal year and stood at 44-months lowest level of 6.9% in September 2024 as compared to 31.4% in September 2023. A remarkable deceleration in food inflation is observed, showing decrease in urban food inflation to 1.7% from 33.9% over the year, whereas rural food inflation flowed in negative (-0.9%) as compared to 35.4% in the same month last year. The prices of wheat flour and petrol (super) decreased significantly by 37.1% and 20% over the corresponding month of last year. The PBS highlighted large gaps in the wholesale and retail prices of some essential commodities in each province and at national level. It was also observed that the decrease in POL prices has not been effectively translated to transport services. The minister for planning said in the meeting that a significant decrease in inflation has been observed this month compared to the previous month. He added that the prices of food items have dropped considerably compared to last year, providing relief to the common man. Minister for PD&SI Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik emphasized that the government is committed to provide maximum relief to the citizens of Pakistan. They urged the provincial governments and ICT Administration to ensure strict enforcement of price control mechanisms especially in case of minimizing the wholesale-retail price differential and reduction in transport fares.