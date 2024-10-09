Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

E-commerce can play key role in driving economic growth: Expert

NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   Qamar Shahzad, a leading e-commerce expert, has stressed the immense potential of e-commerce in driving Pakistan’s economic growth. He explained that platforms like Amazon can open doors for Pakistani entrepreneurs to access global markets, boosting exports and creating jobs. “E-commerce empowers small and medium enterprises to scale internationally, fostering innovation and growth,” said Shahzad. He also encouraged newcomers to begin their e-commerce journey with local platforms or their own websites, learning the ropes before tackling global giants like Amazon. This gradual approach, Shahzad explained, helps build essential skills and knowledge, paving the way for long-term success in larger markets. With the right infrastructure and support, he believes e-commerce could play a pivotal role in boosting the country’s GDP and positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global economy.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024