Encroachments on govt land not to be tolerated: KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Arshad Ayub, has declared that encroachments on government land will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed local political representatives to work together to eliminate these illegal occupations. The minister further emphasised that all properties under the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) should be rented or leased at market rates, and urged TMAs to improve their performance and enhance their revenues.

These directives were issued during a meeting chaired by the minister in district Abbottabad, organised by the Department of Local Government. The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA Ali Asghar, Secretary of Local Government Daud Khan, Secretary Regional Municipal Officer Waheed-ur-Rehman, as well as the Tehsil Chairmen of Abbottabad, Lower Tanawal, Lora, and Havelian, along with other senior officials.

During the meeting, the TMOs of Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal, and Lora, along with the CEO of WSSCA and the Director of UADA, briefed the minister on their departments’ performance, expenditures, revenues, and property-related matters.

Arshad Ayub said that the provincial government is introducing a new leasing and rental policy for TMA properties, which will benefit both the public and the institutions.

He directed all TMAs to ensure that no construction is allowed without proper approval of building plans and instructed them to immediately submit reports on any unauthorized constructions. He also ordered that the lease and rent of Jinnah Plaza, Abbottabad, be set at market rates and requested detailed reports on TMA properties involved in ongoing court cases.

In addition, the meeting discussed the Chuna Water Plant and ongoing projects under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CEP. The minister assured the TMOs that necessary machinery would be provided to address their operational needs.

Later, the provincial minister visited the Abbottabad Township, which is under the supervision of the Urban Areas Development Authority (UADA).

He instructed further improvements in the development of the township and announced a grant of Rs10 million for the enhancement of roads, aiming to provide better facilities for the residents. Furthermore, the minister issued immediate orders for action against encroachments within the township.