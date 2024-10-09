Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

EU announces new sanctions on Russia over its ‘destabilizing activities’

EU announces new sanctions on Russia over its ‘destabilizing activities’
Anadolu
9:23 AM | October 09, 2024
International

European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Russia in response to hybrid threats from the country. 

“This new framework will allow the EU to target individuals and entities engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as those of international organisations and third countries,” the EU Council said in a statement.

Through the framework, the union aims to address a variety of hybrid threats, such as undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions, threats against and sabotage of economic activities, malicious cyber activities, and the instrumentalization of migrants, among other things, according to the statement.

“Under this newly established framework, those designated will be subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies will be forbidden from making funds available to them. In addition, natural persons will also be subject to a travel ban, which will prevent them from entering or transiting through EU territories,” it added.

Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

Commenting on the development, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they sent a clear and united message against Russia's increased hybrid activities with a new sanctions regime.

"Destabilising actions towards the EU, its Member States & partners have a cost. Russia will not succeed in undermining our resilience and stability," Borrell said on X.

​​​​​​​The EU has imposed massive and unprecedented sanctions against Russia in response to its war in Ukraine launched in February 2022. Sanctions have been imposed also in relation to human rights violations, and hybrid threats.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024