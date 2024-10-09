EU announces new sanctions on Russia over its ‘destabilizing activities’

European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Russia in response to hybrid threats from the country.

“This new framework will allow the EU to target individuals and entities engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as those of international organisations and third countries,” the EU Council said in a statement.

Through the framework, the union aims to address a variety of hybrid threats, such as undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions, threats against and sabotage of economic activities, malicious cyber activities, and the instrumentalization of migrants, among other things, according to the statement.

“Under this newly established framework, those designated will be subject to an asset freeze and EU citizens and companies will be forbidden from making funds available to them. In addition, natural persons will also be subject to a travel ban, which will prevent them from entering or transiting through EU territories,” it added.

Commenting on the development, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said they sent a clear and united message against Russia's increased hybrid activities with a new sanctions regime.

"Destabilising actions towards the EU, its Member States & partners have a cost. Russia will not succeed in undermining our resilience and stability," Borrell said on X.

​​​​​​​The EU has imposed massive and unprecedented sanctions against Russia in response to its war in Ukraine launched in February 2022. Sanctions have been imposed also in relation to human rights violations, and hybrid threats.