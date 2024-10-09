FIA arrests passenger traveling on fake documents

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Tuesday arrested a passenger traveling to Pakistan on fake documents. According to FIA spokesperson, the immigration staff posted at Jinnah Terminal inquired a passenger Naeem Khan who arrived in Pakistan from Malaysia through flight number UL-151. During the immigration clearance, the documents of the accused were found to be suspicious while the passport had a fake exit stamp of Pakistan and the passport of the accused had a fake stamp of Karachi immigration dated March 26, 2023. The record of the said stamp was not found in IBMS. The immigration officials further said that the accused obtained the said stamp from an agent named Bakht Nawab based in Malaysia, for which he paid 3400 ringgit to him. The nabbed accused was shifted to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action and further investigation was underway.