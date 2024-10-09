Five die, 10 injured in Motorway accident

SHEIKHUPURA - A tragic car accident near the Islamabad Motorway resulted in the death of five people and left 10 others seriously injured on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 team, the accident occurred near the Kot Abdul Malik Interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

A Toyota Wagon was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle, causing the Wagon to go out of control and crash into a tree on the side of the road.

The impact of the collision proved fatal for five individuals who were traveling in the van as they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten other passengers in the van sustained serious injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 team for medical treatment.

The rescue team has handed over the deceased bodies to the hospital for further procedures.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.