“From Patient to Partner: 20-year journey comes full circle for doctor and former patient”

THATTA - “In a remarkable full-circle moment, a young man from Ghulamullah, astonishingly joined the same doctor’s practice as an intern, two decades after the doctor had treated his multiple heart-related complications.

Kamran Karwani, a 23-year-old young doctor, joined Dr. Saulat Fatmi at Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, after around 20 years of his treatment at the same hospital by the same doctor. Dr. Fatmi took to the official Facebook page of Aga Khan University Hospital to share this astonishing coincidence of his career spanning over two decades.

Dr Fatmi revealed that a 3-year-old child, Kamran, was brought to him for treatment from Ghulamullah town, Thatta district, in a serious condition and was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare and life-threatening heart complication occurring among newborns. “I used all my expertise to perform surgery on that child, and by the grace of God Almighty, the surgery was successful, and the child recovered safely and soundly,” said Dr. Fatmi. He further added that it was utterly surprising for him to see the same child, now grown up, joining him as an intern in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at AKUH.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Saulat Fatmi is among the most eminent cardiothoracic surgeons in the country, contributing significantly to this field of medical science.

On the other hand, Dr. Kamran, who completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, in 2023, was overwhelmed to be part of that historic and miraculous moment. He said, “The efforts of Dr. Fatmi and the prayers of my parents saved my life, following which I was able to attain significant success in my life.” The young doctor emphasized, “A firm belief in the Creator can lead to success and miracles in life.”