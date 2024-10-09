Gandapur reviews security measures for Chinese nationals

Peshawar - A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s House to review the security arrangements for Chinese nationals and other foreigners working in the province, in the wake of the recent terrorist attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Karachi.

Important decisions were made following detailed deliberations on the future course of action to ensure foolproof security for the Chinese nationals working on various development projects in the province. The KP Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, Abid Majeed, and other senior officials from relevant institutions attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners and regional police officers also participated via video link.

The meeting decided to immediately procure additional vehicles required for the security of Chinese nationals. If necessary, helicopters, including those from the provincial government and hired helicopters, would be deployed to assist in their movement.

The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government highly values China’s cooperation in the development of the province. He emphasised that Chinese engineers play a crucial role in implementing key development projects both in the country and in the province. He reiterated that there would be no compromise on the security of Chinese engineers working on these projects.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing by the concerned authorities regarding security arrangements for Chinese nationals working in the province, as well as the challenges and issues they face. It was reported that there are a total of 24 development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Chinese nationals are involved.

A special security unit has been established to ensure the safety of these Chinese nationals, and a total of 8,578 personnel have been deployed to guard their workplaces, residences, and movements. Additionally, a Foreign Security Dashboard is fully operational to oversee the security of Chinese nationals and other foreigners.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that the security of Chinese nationals working in the province is of utmost importance to the provincial government, and there would be no compromise on this matter. He made it clear that any negligence or laxity in ensuring the security of foreign nationals would not be tolerated. He urged all relevant authorities to diligently perform their duties in this regard. The CM directed that coordination between relevant institutions regarding the security of Chinese nationals be further strengthened.

He also instructed that relevant commissioners, regional police officers, and the special security unit hold at least two meetings every week to review the security arrangements for Chinese nationals, conduct a weekly security audit, and take necessary measures to improve security based on audit findings. He also directed that reports of these meetings be sent to the Inspector General of Police, Chief Secretary, and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed that road clearance and other security measures for the movement of Chinese nationals be ensured in all respects. District police officers and officials from the Special Branch must ensure the visibility of all foreign nationals present in the province. Any foreign national found without an NOC or necessary documentation should be sent back. Coordination with landing points should be maintained to gather information about the visit plans of foreign nationals, while checkpoints should be established on motorways to verify the NOCs of foreign nationals.

The Chief Minister maintained that he would personally hold meetings to review the security arrangements for Chinese nationals and other foreigners in the province. He also added that the federal government should provide resources for bulletproof vehicles to ensure the safety of Chinese engineers working on development projects in the province.

The Chief Minister instructed the relevant officials to formally send a letter to the concerned federal authorities regarding this matter.