Girl dies after month-long battle following acid attack

MUZAFFARGARH - A 20-year-old girl, Sawaira Bibi, who was attacked with acid and undergoing treatment at Nishtar Hospital’s Burn Unit, succumbed to her injuries early Tuesday morning. She was seriously injured in an acid attack a month ago in the suburban town of Rohilanwali, Muzaffargarh. According to police, assailants broke into her house and threw acid on her as she was sleeping in the courtyard with her mother. Following the incident, a case was registered by Rohilanwali police against close relatives of the victim and the suspects were arrested.

Man held with gun

Muzaffargarh Police apprehended a man making a video with weapon on the road. The official source said the police held Muhammad Adil of 146/ML when he was making the video at Kot Addu Road with a gun. The police registered a case and recovered weapon from the accused. The man was booked under the Punjab Ordinance Act.

Man hit to death

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near here on Tuesday. According to reports, a speeding trailer collided with a rickshaw, killing Muneer Hussain on-the-spot.

The police of Sanawan police station reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

The trailer’s driver fled away while the body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.