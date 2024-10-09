Govt’s total debt swells to all-time high of Rs70.4tr

ISLAMABAD - The central government’s debt has swollen to an all-time high of Rs70.4 trillion as of August this year.

The central government’s debt has recorded at Rs70.4 trillion as of August 2024 as against Rs63.9 trillion in the same month of the previous year showing an increase of around 10 percent in one year, according to the latest data of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The breakup showed that the central government’s domestic debt was recorded at Rs48.34 trillion and external debt at Rs22.023 trillion by the end of August this year.

The data showed that in domestic debt, long term borrowing stood at Rs37.3 trillion in August 2024, which was Rs30 trillion in the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, the short-term borrowing is Rs10.96 trillion and Rs80 billion came from borrowing through Naya Pakistan Certificates. In the long-term borrowing, the permanent debt is Rs34 trillion, unfunded debt Rs2.8 trillion and foreign current loans are Rs374 billion. The Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) accounted for the majority proportion and recorded at Rs28.4 trillion in August this year, which was Rs22 trillion in the same month of the previous year. Meanwhile, in the short-term domestic debt, Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) were the dominant source, as borrowing through this security amounted to Rs10.88tr, up by 13.72% YoY and 3.02% MoM. Meanwhile, the central debt has increased by Rs1448 billion in the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year. The central government debt was recorded at Rs70.36 trillion by August 2024, which was Rs68.9 trillion by the end of June 2024. The breakup showed that the central government’s domestic debt had increased to Rs48.34 trillion in August 2024 from Rs47.16 trillion in June 2024.

Meanwhile, the foreign debt increased to Rs22 trillion in August from Rs21.8 trillion in June when the previous fiscal year ended.