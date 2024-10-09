Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt to take all possible measures to protect country from disasters: Muqam

Govt to take all possible measures to protect country from disasters: Muqam
Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that the incumbent government would take all possible measures to protect the country from disasters. The minister said in his statement, he said that today we are observing the 19th National Resilience Day in memory of the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, which caused hundreds of thousands of precious lives. Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by the earthquake, Amir Muqam paid rich tributes to the people of Pakistan who showed courage during the devastating earthquake.  Thousands of people lost their lives in the devastating earthquake whose grief cannot be forgotten till today, he added. In the earthquake, the national institutions, responsible for reconstruction have played an exemplary role, Engineer Amir Maqam added.The minister also appreciated the cooperation of the international community during the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024