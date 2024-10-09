Gujar Khan residents demand early rehabilitation of Sharif Park

Gujar khan - Residents of have demanded early rehabilitation of the neglected Sharif Park in while the chief conservator of forests visited the venue on Tuesday.

According to details, the Sharif Park was established in 2016, by the then chief minister of Punjab, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, by the efforts of a senior journalist, Mr. Shahzad Qureshi. There was no other recreational facility for the families of the residents, and this park, named after Mian Muhammad Sharif (late), was created by the forest department at its 40 kanal land available at GT Road in vicinity of the beautiful Dungi Dam. The park was a real gift for the children and ladies of the whole tehsil from the PML-N government.

Unfortunately, later on, for want of proper upkeep and care, this plot of land intermingled with the surrounding forest, and it was no longer a safe venue equally for male or female visitors. The wild weeds surpassed the remaining few flowering plants, while others were grazed by the cattle.

The local journalists and residents voiced their concerns over this neglect on the part of the concerned authorities. Assistant Commissioner, , taking notice of the issue, visited the spot and got started cleansing wild plants spread all around. However, the officer pointed out that this park, after its completion, was never handed over to the municipality for its regular upkeep.

On Tuesday, the chief conservator of forests in the Rawalpindi region, Mr. Iftikhar ul Hassan Farooqi, and the district forests officer in Rawalpindi, Mr. Junaid Khan, visited the spot and examined the wilderness spread all over the park.

The local journalists present on the site made queries on the neglect state of the park. The officers also expressed their sense of shock over the situation. While responding to the queries, the chief conservator of forests said, “No funds were available, and if the secretary of forests approves the required funds, this park can be rehabilitated and refurbished.”

When asked about the possibility of handing over this park to the municipal administration for its beautification and maintenance, the officer said that this was the land owned by the forest department and it was not possible for him to decide so. The officers assured the newsmen that a comprehensive report for its rehabilitation would be transmitted to the higher authorities.

The residents have urged upon the chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to take notice of the situation and order the early restoration of the Sharif Park in , which was the only recreational facility available to their families.

ACUTE SHORTAGE OF FORESTORS: During the visit of the chief conservator of forests Rawalpindi, it was revealed that range of forest department was suffering acute shortage of staffers. There was no Range officer; all the posts of forest guards were lying vacant and not even the minion staff was posted in the office. The only official who was available at the range office was a Block Officer in BS 11. Quite ironically the single official in the vast tehsil of was performing as a peon, as a naib qasid, as a forest guard and also officiating as the Range Officer. When asked about the deploranle deficiency of staff, the chief conservator of forest said that department was suffering this shortage of staffers as the fresh recruitments were not being made while the officials who retire or get transferred from one position,the falling vacant posts were either abolished as a part of austerity drive or let remain vacant.

It is pertinent to mention that the vast lands of forest department in were being deserted through unchecked deforestation, or being encroached by land mafia under prevailing scenario of staff shortage.