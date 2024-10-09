Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Hezbollah deputy chief says supports Lebanon efforts for ceasefire

NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, International

Beirut, Lebanon   -   Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said Tuesday the Lebanese group supported Lebanese efforts for a ceasefire with Israel, after two weeks of heavy Israeli strikes that killed its leader. “We support the political efforts that (Lebanese Parliament Speaker) Nabih Berri is undertaking towards a ceasefire,” Qassem said in a televised speech. After nearly a year of cross-border clashes, Israel intensified its bombing campaign on September 23, killing more than 1,100 people and displacing over a million people since, according to official figures. A massive Israeli strike killed the Shiite party’s leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s southern suburbs on September 27. “Once a ceasefire is achieved, diplomacy can look into all the other details,” Qassem said on Tuesday.

