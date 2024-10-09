ICT admin takes swift action against agents operating outside DC office

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) ad­ministration on Tuesday took a swift action against agents operating outside the Deputy Commission­er’s (DC) office.

In a recent operation led by Assistant Commission­er (AC) Maheen Hassan, five agents were appre­hended outside the DC of­fice involved in illegal deal­ings with citizens, said the spokesman of ICT adminis­tration.

The operation is part of a larger strategy aimed at eradicating the influence of civic agents, who of­ten deceive citizens into paying for services that should be obtained direct­ly from government offic­es, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, urged citizens to avoid relying on these un­authorized agents. He en­couraged them to visit the offices directly for their required services, high­lighting the ongoing ef­forts to clear government spaces of such illegal ac­tivities.

The DC further direct­ed action against all agent groups operating outside government offices in Is­lamabad. He called on the public to cooperate with the district administration in reporting suspicious ac­tivities and avoiding mid­dlemen.

This coordinated ef­fort is seen as a way to re­store public trust in gov­ernment institutions and ensure that services are delivered without inter­ference.