Wednesday, October 09, 2024
IHC suspends senior civil judge Inaamullah over Monal stay order

Web Desk
6:25 PM | October 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Wednesday suspended Senior Civil Judge Inaamullah for issuing a stay order against the demolition of Monal Restaurant in Islamabad.

The suspension orders were issued by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who also directed the judge to report to the IHC. An inquiry has been initiated, with Session Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti appointed as the inquiry officer.

The suspension followed a summons earlier in the day by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, where Judge Inaamullah was called in for his actions.

