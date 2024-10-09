Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Imran, Bushra Bibi’s indictment deferred again

NEWS WIRE
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  A lower court on Tuesday postponed the indictment of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi till October 21, in Toshakhana II case. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case against the two accused lodged by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The jail officials had also prayed to postpone the hearing in Adiala Jail due to security issues.  It may be mentioned that the case had alleged the two accused for obtaining Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana illegally causing a financial loss to the exchequer.

