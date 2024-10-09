Imran Khan, Gandapur named in cop death case

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated former prime minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur have been nominated in an FIR registered at Noon Police Station, Islamabad, regarding the death of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah as a result of torture allegedly by the PTI workers during the protest in the federal capital last week.

Besides Imran and Gandapur, over 500 persons including Amir Mughal, Barrister Saif, and Umar Ayub are nominated in the FIR. The accused are charged under attempted murder 324 PPC, abetment in murder 109 PPC, kidnapping 365 PPC, 7 ATA, 11 x ATA, and other sections of PPC.

According to the FIR, Constable Hameed Shah was performing his duties at 26# bridge during the protest on October 5 when Amir Mughal and other accused approached the police team, opened fire, tortured him with batons, and stones, and later kidnapped. Later, the constable was found unconscious on the sidewalk. He was shifted to PIMS Hospital where he couldn’t survive. The FIR also stated that the protestors were provoked by the directions of and Ali Amin Gandapur. The protestors were chanting slogans against law enforcement agencies and the State.