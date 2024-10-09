Islamabad Anti-Terrorism court grants bail to PTI lawyer Mustafain Kazmi in protest case

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer in connection with a case related to protests by PTI lawyers outside the Supreme Court. The decision was handed down by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Kazmi’s defense team, led by lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali, presented arguments in favor of bail, citing his deteriorating health and noting that Kazmi was present within the court’s premises during the protests.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed, opposing the bail, argued that Kazmi had raised slogans against the judiciary, which he described as a sacred institution. Naveed further contended that PTI workers have developed a pattern of attacking institutions and should face the consequences of their actions.

The court, after hearing both sides, approved Kazmi’s bail request.