Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Islamabad police investigate Imran Khan for inciting violence following PTI protests

October 09, 2024
In a significant development following the recent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at D-Chowk, Islamabad police have initiated an investigation into PTI Founder Imran Khan for his alleged role in inciting violence and arson.

The police have consolidated multiple arson cases linked to the PTI, focusing on allegations that Khan incited supporters to engage in violent acts during the protests. A dedicated team from the Islamabad police is set to visit Adiala Jail to question Khan regarding these accusations.

In addition to the inquiry into Khan, authorities have also seized official vehicles that were part of the PTI caravan led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The police are actively pursuing the arrest of PTI Islamabad leader Amir Mughal as part of their ongoing manhunt.

This investigation marks a crucial escalation in the crackdown on PTI leadership following their recent demonstrations, which have drawn widespread attention and controversy. The outcome of these investigations could have significant implications for the PTI and its leadership in the coming days.

