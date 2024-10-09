Israel kills Nasrallah’s replacement, and his replacement’s replacement: Netanyahu

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday evening that Israel had assassinated projected new Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, who was targeted in an airstrike in Beirut last Thursday, and claimed Israel has also killed the next in line for the job.

In an English-language video message addressed to the Lebanese public, Netanyahu said that Israel has “degraded Hezbollah’s capabilities; we took out thousands of terrorists, including [longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah himself, and Nasrallah’s replacement, and his replacement’s replacement.” “Today, Hezbollah is weaker than it has been in many, many years,” he said.

Netanyahu did not identify by name any of the successors he said had been killed, although Safieddine had been widely considered to be next in line for the position of secretary-general. Hezbollah has not publicly confirmed his death, and the IDF spokesman declined Tuesday evening to conclusively say that Safieddine had been killed. “Israel will win,” he says, in a video addressed to the people of Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry says 36 people have been killed in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, and 150 others injured. It says this brings the total number of people killed in Lebanon since October 2023 to 2,119 - with most in the past two weeks.