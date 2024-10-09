IST unveils country’s largest space festivities

ISLAMABAD - The Institute of Space Technology (IST) inaugurated World Space Week (WSW) 2024 in a ceremony held on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a grand three-day celebration dedicated to space science, technology, and innovation.
The event was launched under the global theme of Space and Climate Change emphasizing the vital role of space technology in understanding, monitoring, and addressing the impacts of climate change on our planet.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor of IST, Major General Rehan Abdul Baqi (R), who, in his welcome address, commended the National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) for its pivotal role in organizing the event.
He acknowledged NCGSA’s ongoing efforts to promote space science education in Pakistan and highlighted that IST has been at the forefront of celebrating World Space Week for 19 consecutive years, fostering a rich legacy of space awareness and innovation in the country.
The Vice-Chancellor further remarked the world is facing a multitude of environmental and climatic challenges today, and space technology offers invaluable solutions to better comprehend and mitigate these changes.
Through the use of satellites, remote sensing, and data analysis, we can monitor the Earth’s atmosphere, detect changes in weather patterns, and understand the repercussions of climate change on ecosystems.
Addressing the young participants from schools and colleges, he emphasized, “You are the future of this nation, and we all look up to you to shape the future of not just Pakistan, but the entire world. Your passion, innovation, and determination are what will drive us towards a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.”