Itel strengthens its market presence

PR
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Itel, a renowned smart life brand committed to providing reliable and affordable products, has announced a strategic collaboration with Airlink Communications Ltd. This partnership reinforces Itel’s dedication to expanding its reach and offering cutting-edge smart and lifestyle products to the Pakistani market.

Veeki Chan, CEO of Itel, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Our brand philosophy, ‘Enjoy Better Life,’ reflects our commitment to making smart living accessible to everyone. This partnership with Airlink Communications Ltd. will help us achieve our vision of providing affordable, reliable and high-quality smart-life products to consumers across Pakistan.”

Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink, emphasized: “At Airlink, our mission has always been to bridge the digital divide by providing accessible technology to everyone. Partnering with itel, a global leader in affordable and reliable mobile technology, aligns perfectly with our goal of ensuring that more people in Pakistan have access to the tools they need to thrive in today’s connected world.”

Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

This collaboration is a key step in itel’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and cater to the growing demand for affordable and reliable technology products, empowering individuals and communities to embrace smarter living.

