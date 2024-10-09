Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Japan’s premier dissolves parliament for snap election

Japan’s premier dissolves parliament for snap election
Anadolu
3:40 PM | October 09, 2024
International

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday dissolved the parliament to pave the way for an early election scheduled for Oct. 27, local media reported.

Just eight days after taking office, Ishiba’s move to dissolve the House of Representatives is the fastest by a postwar leader, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Earlier, the Cabinet approved the prime minister’s decision to dissolve the parliament.

This comes as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been embroiled in a funds scandal.

The election campaign in Japan will start on Oct. 15 and voting will be held on Oct. 27, according to the news agency.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1728456007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024