Karachi temperature likely to touch 39 degrees

KARACHI - Karachi is expected to witness hot weather as the temperature could touch 39 degrees Celsius, the MET office said.

According to the Meteorological Department over the next 24 hours, the city will experience hot and dry weather conditions. Currently, the temperature stands at 28°C, with sea breezes partially suspended and humidity levels at 69%. The city’s air quality has deteriorated, placing Karachi as the fifth most polluted city in the world, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air has been recorded at 154, a level considered hazardous to human health. AQI experts note that particulate matter levels between 100-200 pose health risks, while levels above 200 are deemed dangerous.

The Early Warning Center of the PMD had earlier issued an advisory that the northwestern desert winds from Balochistan would start affecting the city from Monday, causing the maximum temperature to rise. Due to higher humidity levels, the heat may feel more intense than the actual temperature.

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.