After a significant setback in the general elections, which weakened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grip on Indian politics and marked the resurgence of Congress, another blow has been dealt to the incumbent Prime Minister. In Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK), the first elections since New Delhi’s forcible takeover of the disputed region and the removal of its special status have resulted in a resounding victory for the local National Conference party and Congress, and a decisive loss for the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This outcome reflects the enduring spirit of the Kashmiri people, who, despite decades of oppression and lack of representation, continue to hold their heads high, hoping for liberation and the ability to determine their own future.

The election results and subsequent statements reveal that many voters who opposed the BJP cited the unilateral revocation of Kashmir’s special status as a key factor in their decision. While the BJP narrowly retained its lead in Haryana, this only underscores how tenuous the party’s Hindu nationalist ideology is in maintaining its hold on power. There is hope that Congress, which has embraced a more peaceful, inclusive, and tolerant approach compared to the Nazi-inspired RSS and BJP, will work to restore the rights of the Kashmiri people and move towards an internationally monitored plebiscite, allowing Kashmiris to determine their own destiny.

Year by year, BJP’s communal agenda is being rejected by the majority of Indians, who long for a return to the country’s tolerant, pluralistic roots. In this process, it is hoped that the longstanding Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India can finally be resolved, paving the way for peaceful relations in South Asia.