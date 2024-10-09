Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly session rescheduled after violent clash

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly session has been rescheduled for today (Wednesday) at 3 PM, following a turbulent meeting on Tuesday that led to an abrupt adjournment until October 14.

According to the Assembly Secretariat, the decision to reconvene the session earlier than planned comes after a chaotic confrontation between government and opposition members during yesterday’s proceedings. The discord erupted when opposition members, frustrated by being denied the floor, engaged in a physical altercation with assembly members.

The clash intensified between two PTI parliamentarians, Naik Wazir and Iqbal Wazir, leading to a scuffle that involved their supporters, further escalating the disorder within the assembly hall. The situation prompted the Speaker to call for a 15-minute break, which eventually led to the adjournment of the session.

Later, the Speaker summoned both Iqbal Wazir and Naik Muhammad to his chamber, where reconciliation was achieved. Key members from both the government and the opposition participated in the peace talks, resolving the conflict.

Today’s session, set to begin at 3 PM, is expected to address the issues left unresolved during the previous gathering. However, heightened security measures and efforts to maintain decorum are anticipated to avoid a repeat of Tuesday's chaotic events.