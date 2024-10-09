KP CM again threatens to march on Islamabad

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has threatened to again hold protest march towards the federal capital seeking removal of Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Nasir Ali Rizvi.

“If the Islamabad IGP is not removed, our next protest will be aimed at removing him,” he warned the federal government while addressing the members of the provincial assembly here on Tuesday.

The chief minister condemned attack on KP House in Islamabad as an attack on the province’s honour and referred to the attack on Corps Commander’s House in Lahore on May 9, 2023 as “false flag operation”.

Responding to a strong backlash from friends and foes alike over his ‘day-long mysterious disappearance’ during the PTI’s recent protest in Islamabad, Gandapur said he is loyal to the party founder Imran Khan.

“May Allah destroy them and their families who are disloyal to PTI, the party’s ideology and Imran Khan [...] Don’t buy their claims, they [the government] are afraid of your unity and passion,” the CM said.

He said that he wouldn’t ask anyone, who according to him, made false claims, to tender an apology as they are his brothers.

“I’m here for those who have reservations [...] But don’t become part of the conspiracy as the hypocrites are tricking you,” Gandapur said, urging the lawmakers and party workers to remain united and continue the struggle for the Constitution, independence of judiciary, and the release of incarcerated Imran Khan.

While clearing the air about the party’s stance regarding ties with the key state institution, Gadapur cited Imran Khan and said the deposed premier has already clarified that the PTI has neither an anti-army agenda nor a quarrel with the military.

Gandapur’s mysteriously remained off the scene for a long day during the protest of PTI workers in the federal capital. Later, he was witnessed at the KP House and later disappeared.

The chief minister explained that they were waiting at the KP House for instructions by Imran Khan. “I stayed at the provincial house for almost four hours and asked the party workers to arrange a car,” he said, claiming that the law enforcers had destroyed all his convoy’s vehicles.

He said that he hit the motorway through M-Tag, a copy of the receipt he says was available with him. “Later, I reached the house of DPO [District Police Officer] Haripur and had breakfast,” he said, adding that then he arrived at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, a brawl broke out between government and opposition members in the provincial assembly, with lawmakers exchanging punches and kicks following a heated dispute.

The scuffle erupted after opposition members grew frustrated over the speaker’s refusal to give them the floor.

The altercation escalated when PTI member Nek Wazir clashed with Iqbal Wazir of the PTI Parliamentarians, both of whom hail from Waziristan. Supporters of the two lawmakers also joined the fight, intensifying the chaos in the assembly.

As tensions flared, three individuals, including MPA Iqbal Wazir’s nephew Mujeebullah and relative Naqeebullah, were handed over to the police. Later, the speaker summoned both MPs involved in the altercation to his chamber to mediate and de-escalate the situation.

The uproar forced the speaker to call a 15-minute recess, but the session was ultimately adjourned until October 14 due to the continued disorder.