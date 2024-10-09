KP CM aide briefed on health development projects

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, was briefed on the ongoing health development projects by Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam.

During the briefing, the Advisor emphasised the importance of prioritising projects that are near completion to ensure their benefits reach the public as soon as possible. He instructed that work on these projects be expedited and made accessible to the public at the earliest, so that projects funded by public money can serve the people.

Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam provided an overview of the budget, stating that a total of Rs147 billion has been allocated for 120 health projects. Of this, an amount of Rs114 billion is designated for 95 projects in the settled districts, Rs 12 billion for 10 projects in the merged districts, and Rs20 billion for 15 projects under the Accelerated Development Programme.

He further shared that so far, Rs57 billion have already been spent on these projects, with several nearing completion and ready for inauguration.