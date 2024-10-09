KTH launches campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer

Peshawar - Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has officially launched its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign from October 1st, aiming to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

October is globally recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness month, and to mark this occasion, the Surgery Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital is spearheading the campaign.

Prof Dr Maah Munir, Chairperson of the Surgery Department, emphasised the importance of early detection, stating: “Breast cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases affecting women worldwide, but with timely diagnosis and treatment, it can be cured. Women, particularly those over 40, should regularly undergo screenings.”

As part of the awareness initiative, the Surgery Department is offering a free Breast Care Camp from Monday to Friday, 9:00AM to 12:00PM, throughout the month. Free services include mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies for women. To date, 259 women have been screened, with 49 mammograms, 20 ultrasounds, and 12 biopsies provided.

The hospital administration encourages the public to take full advantage of this free medical camp and not delay in addressing their health concerns. “Our mission is to promote the early detection of breast cancer and dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease,” hospital officials stated.