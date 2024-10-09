KU to confer honorary degree on Dr Zakir Naik

Karachi - The special meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Karachi approved the conferment of the honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in the KU Faculty of Islamic Studies to the Islamic Preacher from Malaysia Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik. The KU special syndicate was called in light of the letter received from the Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori. The governor, also the chancellor of the public sector universities, recommended the University of Karachi for awarding an honorary PhD degree to the eminent person.

The agenda was presented to the special Syndicate, which was held at the KU Secretariat on Tuesday, and chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi. Earlier, prayers were offered for the departed souls of the mother of the KU Syndicate member, MNA Shahida Rehmani, and Dr Anwar Naseem the former governing body members of KU’s Dr. A.Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering.