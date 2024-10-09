Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Kundi highlights need for collaborative efforts for broader interests of country

Kundi highlights need for collaborative efforts for broader interests of country
Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday emphasized the need for collaborative efforts for the broader interests of Pakistan, highlighting that quality and modern education is essential to tackle the challenges faced by the nation. 

He made these remarks as the guest of honor at the Students’ Council ceremony at Beaconhouse College Program, Margalla Campus, Islamabad. During the event, the Governor distributed awards to the Students’ Council members and shields to the faculty. 

The ceremony also featured speeches from the Regional Director of Beaconhouse College Program, Khawaja Haider Latif, Principal Ayesha Ansar, and Senior Headmistress Ayesha Hafeez, who expressed gratitude to the Governor for his visit and participation. Governor Kundi stressed that education is the fundamental guarantee for societal development and prosperity.  He said that education equips individuals with knowledge, skills, and experiences, enabling them to improve their lives. He said that educated individuals are better positioned to make informed decisions, adopt healthy lifestyles, and contribute positively to the economy.

Chairman CDA reviews revenue collection

He further mentioned that quality education plays a vital role in addressing social issues, fostering critical thinking, analytical abilities, and a spirit of collaboration among individuals. To advance the journey toward societal prosperity, he urged the importance of ensuring the provision of quality education.  The Governor also commended the performance of the Beaconhouse College Program administration during his address.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024