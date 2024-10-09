Malik and Waqar receive heroic welcome from tennis fraternity

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis champions, Rashid Malik and Waqar Nisar, were given a heartwarming reception by the tennis community upon their return from Dubai, where they showcased their prowess at the ITF Dubai Masters MT200. Malik claimed two titles in the prestigious tournament, while Waqar secured the runner-up position, earning accolades from fans and fellow players alike. The duo was greeted at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by an enthusiastic crowd of family, friends, and prominent sports figures. The tennis fraternity showered Malik and Waqar with garlands and congratulations, expressing pride in their achievements.

Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) secured his first crown in the 60+ singles category, defeating Great Britain’s Andrew Hibell with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 victory. He followed it up with a second title, partnering with Hibell to triumph in the 60+ doubles final, where they outclassed India’s Garcian Lobo and Abdul Raheem 6-1, 6-2.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik shared his thoughts on the tournament, saying, “I prepared diligently and was confident in my ability to perform well. Winning two titles is a proud moment, and I want to thank my partner, Andrew Hibell, for his invaluable support. My next goal is to improve my ITF World Ranking, where I currently stand at 66th, and I’m now fully focused on preparing for the World Championship in West Palm Beach, Florida, next year.” As the Senior Executive Vice President of the Pakistan Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and a renowned coach, Malik also emphasized the importance of nurturing junior talent. “Junior tennis is the foundation of our sport, and I am committed to its development in Pakistan. Anyone who opposes this mission will face strong resistance,” he asserted.