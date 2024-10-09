MDCAT Controversy

The MDCAT exam, crucial for admission into Pakistan’s medical and dental schools, has become embroiled in serious allegations of paper leaks, cheating, and mismanagement. In Sindh, there are reports of unusually high scores in areas such as Tharparkar and Kashmore, with claims that some candidates in Hyderabad paid large sums to take the exam in private settings. While Dow University has denied these allegations, similar concerns have surfaced in Islamabad, where a “cheating mafia” is believed to have influenced the exam.

Protests have erupted over out-of-syllabus questions and inconsistent levels of test difficulty, prompting some students to demand grace marks or a re-test. These issues threaten to tarnish the global reputation of Pakistani doctors.

To prevent further damage, the government must launch a transparent investigation and hold those responsible for malpractice accountable. Suggestions such as entrusting the exam to reputable institutions and introducing online tests with enhanced monitoring could help restore trust in the system. Swift action is essential to resolve the crisis and ensure the credibility of future exams.

TALAL RAFIQ RIND,

Turbat.