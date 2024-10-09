Meeting reviews proposed amendments to KP lease policy

Peshawar - To review the proposed amendments to the lease policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting presided over by the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb, was held here on Tuesday.

Besides Special Assistant to the Chied Minister for Anti-Corruption, Mussaddiq Abbasi, the meeting was attended by the Senior Member of the Board of Revenue (SMBR), the Secretary of Tourism and Culture, the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, and the Director General of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Tashfeen Haider, presented a brief overview of the proposed amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lease Policy to the participants of the meeting.

The Advisor for Tourism and Culture hailed the formation of the committee regarding the amendments to the lease policy rules and emphasised its key role in promoting investment. He stated that an increase in investment would improve the economic condition of the country, including the province. He further suggested that in order to attract investors, the lease duration should be extended to long-term in the policy rules to reduce risk and make investors feel secure.

Regarding auction process related to the lease, the advisor stressed that the rules should be clear, and preference should be given to experienced firms in lease bidding to ensure the timely completion of projects.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Special Assistant for Anti-Corruption, Mussaddiq Abbasi, said that to avoid legal complexities and confusion, it is necessary to change the title of the document, as amending rules or laws is easier than amending policies.

He further suggested that amendments to the rules should include clear definitions of terms, and grievance redressal mechanisms should be clearly outlined to avoid court proceedings in government-related business, ensuring the timely completion of projects.