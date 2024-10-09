Members of his own party do not believe Gundapur’s story: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Tuesday remarked that Gundapur’s failed and fabricated narrative is not even being believed by his own party. In a statement, she criticized him for attempting to portray himself as a victim while being a part of the “Gang of Kala Chors.” Bokhari noted that their leader has ended up in Adiala Jail, consumed by envy towards Nawaz Sharif, whose brother, Shahbaz Sharif, is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is the Chief Minister of Punjab. She emphasized that Nawaz Sharif is a national leader advocating for Pakistan’s development, highlighting that whenever his government has been in power, the country has seen progress. She stated, “Now the country is once again standing on its own feet.”

Her comments were a response to Ali Amin Gundapur’s statements. She challenged, “You people are like frogs in a well, unwilling to come out. The assemblies are not for you; they’re cattle markets. Instead of continually attacking Punjab and the federation, show compassion for your people. Provide them with the facilities that the people of Punjab enjoy. The citizens of KPK did not vote for you to engage in mischief with other provinces. If you can’t manage your own province, then let Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be.”