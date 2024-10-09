Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Met Office predicts hot, dry weather in most parts of country

9:35 AM | October 09, 2024
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry and hot weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain wind/thunderstorm may occur in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Nawabshah and Chhor remained the hottest cities in the country on Tuesday with temperature surging up to 41 degrees Celsius.

