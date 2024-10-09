Mohsin Naqvi warns PTM against establishing parallel judicial system

Interior Minister has asserted that while the government has no objection to traditional jirgas, it will not permit the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) to establish a parallel court system.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Naqvi emphasized that jirgas are a customary practice led by tribal elders, but expressed concern over PTM labeling their gatherings as "jirgas" and referring to them as courts.

He reiterated that the government would not tolerate any efforts to create an alternative judicial system.

Additionally, Naqvi criticized PTM for using derogatory language against the state and police, urging the group to address their grievances peacefully without promoting division or violence.