Mooney stars as Australia set New Zealand to chase 149

SHARJAH - Beth Mooney played an anchoring 40-run knock and powered Australia to a formidable total against New Zealand in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy’s decision to bat first bore fruits as the defending champions accumulated 148/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Skipper Healy gave Australia a head start, courtesy of her brisk 26-run cameo, which featured four boundaries. Healy was involved in a rampant 41-run partnership with Mooney, which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the sixth over.

Mooney was then involved in another crucial partnership for Australia when she put together 45 runs for the second wicket with seasoned all-rounder Ellyse Perry. The left-handed opener was on course to smash her fifth Women’s T20I half-century but fell 10 runs short as Amelia Kerr, who returned brilliant figures of 4/26, struck gold for New Zealand. Mooney remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 32-ball 40, peppered with two fours. Following her departure, Perry took charge of Australia’s batting expedition and knitted a brief 21-run partnership with Phoebe Litchfield until falling victim to Kerr in the 14th over. Perry made a 24-ball 30 with the help of three fours and a six.

The defending champions then sustained another massive blow when Grace Harris fell for a golden duck on the next delivery, reducing Australia to 109/4 in 14 overs. Litchfield then briefly partnered with Ashleigh Gardner for a 12-run stand before being outclassed by Brooke Halliday in the 17th over. She made a run-a-ball 18.

Australia’s lower middle order was toothless against a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack and made modest contributions yet a flamboyant start took the holders to a commendable total. Amelia Kerr was the standout bowler for New Zealand, courtesy of her four-wicket haul, followed by Halliday and Rosemary Mair, who bagged two wickets each.

For the unversed, New Zealand are at the top of Group A standings of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with their thrashing victory over India, followed by Australia, who outclassed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the campaign opener.