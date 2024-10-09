Wednesday, October 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multan Police claim two robbers killed as their motorcycle rems into electric pole

Our Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  Two alleged robbers were killed when their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole on Lodhran Road during the chase of a vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday.  Police said that two armed persons riding a motorcycle were chasing a chicken loaded vehicle at around 12:30am in a bid to snatch cash when their two-wheeler crashed into an electric pole near Basti Lang, Lodhran Road, in limits of Jalalpur Pirwala police station. Both the robbers fell onto the ground with serious injuries. They were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries.  One of the criminals was identified as Muhammad Umar, 24, resident of Jalalpur while the identification of another has yet to be established.

The police recovered two pistols from the spot.

Further investigation was underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1728375093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024