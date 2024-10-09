Multan Police claim two robbers killed as their motorcycle rems into electric pole

MULTAN - Two alleged robbers were killed when their motorcycle crashed into an electric pole on Lodhran Road during the chase of a vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said that two armed persons riding a motorcycle were chasing a chicken loaded vehicle at around 12:30am in a bid to snatch cash when their two-wheeler crashed into an electric pole near Basti Lang, Lodhran Road, in limits of Jalalpur Pirwala police station. Both the robbers fell onto the ground with serious injuries. They were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries. One of the criminals was identified as Muhammad Umar, 24, resident of Jalalpur while the identification of another has yet to be established.

The police recovered two pistols from the spot.

Further investigation was underway.