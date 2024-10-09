NADRA office in Landi Kotal suspends services after clash with Tehsil chairman

Khyber - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC) in Landi Kotal have suspended all services for the past three days following a dispute between NADRA staff members and the Tehsil Chairman along with several councillors, sources informed.

According to the sources, the conflict began with an exchange of heated words between the Tehsil Chairman, a number of councillors, and the manager of the NADRA centre over the blocking of a local’s National Identity (ID) card. This led to a physical altercation, though no serious injuries were reported on either side.

Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid said that the NADRA staff had blocked the ID card of an applicant three times, in addition to rejecting their attestation. When they inquired about the reason from the centre manager, he reportedly replied arrogantly that the blocking and rejection of any application was solely his authority, and no one could question him.

The impolite attitude of the NADRA centre manager, along with unsatisfactory responses, led to a brawl between the councillors and NADRA officials, Khalid added. He alleged that some staff members at the centre, with the manager’s support, were victimising applicants by blocking their ID cards in exchange for illicit payments.

The manager of the centre filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Landi Kotal Police Station, accusing the Tehsil Chairman and two other councillors of assault and threatening serious consequences. However, NADRA officials denied the allegations, stating that they had the authority to block the ID card of any suspected applicant.

NADRA staff stated that the centre would remain closed until legal action was taken against the alleged councillors and their security was guaranteed.

The incident occurred two days ago, and since then, both the NADRA and CFC centres have been closed, worsening the problems faced by the local population.

Numerous men and women from remote areas of the district have been waiting in front of the NADRA office. They complained that, despite travelling from distant areas early in the morning, the guard at the office informed them that the office was closed indefinitely. The tribesmen described this as an injustice and an insult to the tribal people.

Upon learning the reason for the centre’s closure, a local tribesman, Said Wali, expressed frustration over the harsh and arrogant attitude of the NADRA staff toward citizens. Other tribesmen standing with him alleged that the NADRA employees, including the centre manager, were serving only the wealthy and influential people with political connections, showing favouritism. They demanded that the government and concerned authorities take notice of the difficulties faced by the locals and address the nepotism and favouritism of the NADRA staff.