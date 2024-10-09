NUTECH signs MoU with ABAD

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Technology (NUTECH) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Pakistan for advancement of indigenous construction technologies and skills.

ABAD is the national representative organization of building construction industry and has more than 1400 leading builders as its members. A high level ABAD delegation led by Chairman Asif Sumsum visited NUTECH to strengthen construction industry linkages intellectually and professionally with NUTECH for the advancement of indigenous construction technologies and skills.

Under the sponsorship of ABAD, NUTECH will establish world class testing and quality assurance lab for building construction industry at Karachi with an aim to uplift existing national construction standards into international quality standards. NUTECH will establish digital learning platform to uplift skills and professionalism of work force associated with the construction industry.

ABAD leadership agreed to facilitate NUTECH in promoting its innovative skills development model which will be adopted by construction industry to improve the quality of work. ABAD will sponsor students of BET construction program and provide jobs to the successful graduates of Bachelor of Civil Engineering Technology. The selection of candidates of BET program as well as future employees will be made by the joint team of ABAD and NUTECH with effect from 2025 intake.

During the campus visit, the chairman ABAD showed keen interest in the state of the art civil engineering labs and asked NUTECH for the technology support to the construction industry through these labs. With the signing of MoU, ABAD and NUTECH will jointly design academic and research systems for indigenous development of emerging technologies for the construction industry in Pakistan, in future.