Opp likely to submit requisition for NA session soon

Staff Reporter
October 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The opposition parties may soon submit a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to summon the session lower house this week. The opposition wants to summon the proceedings to raise a host of matters related to the arrest of party members during their protest. The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedures, is bound to summon the proceedings within the 14 days of submission of the requisition. On the other hand, the government is contemplating to summon the session of the national assembly after Shangai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit concluding on 16th October.

Staff Reporter

