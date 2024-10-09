Over a dozen dacoits rob house in Kasur

KASUR - In three major dacoity incidents around Kasur, armed men stole millions of rupees in cash, gold jewelry, motorcycles, licensed firearms, mobile phones, and other valuables before fleeing the scenes. Women and children were subjected to violence during these robberies. The local police have registered separate cases for each incident.

In a house robbery in the suburban area of Kot Sardar Shah Muhammad, approximately armed dacoits infiltrated the home of landowner Talat Khanum Shah by using a servant as cover. The dacoits took women, children, and other household staff hostage, locking them in separate rooms. They made off with 19 tolas of gold jewelry, Rs1.8 million in cash, four mobile phones, two licensed pistols, and various other valuables. The dacoits verbally abused the family and physically assaulted them when they attempted to resist. During the dacoity, they consumed food from the kitchen and refrigerator. Before leaving, they also stole the DVR from the CCTV system and fled on two motorcycles. The crime scene unit and police from the Allahabad police station collected evidence, and a case has been registered as investigations continue. In another incident, seven docaits invaded a landlord’s home in the nearby village of Goher Hattar. Police from the Ganda Singh Wala station have registered a case and are currently investigating. Additionally, near Khudian Station, unidentified robbers snatched Rs180,000 in cash and two mobile phones from a man named Ahmed. Police from the Khudian police station are also looking into this case.