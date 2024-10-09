The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire of 1911 remains a tragic milestone in American industrial history. On March 25, 146 garment workers, mostly immigrant women, lost their lives in a horrific blaze at the factory in New York City. The disaster exposed the deplorable working conditions, as locked exit doors and inadequate fire safety measures contributed to the high casualty toll. The event catalysed significant labour reforms, spurring the implementation of workplace safety regulations and the establishment of workers’ rights. The Triangle fire ignited a collective demand for change, leaving an indelible mark on the labour movement and shaping modern workplace standards.