Petition filed in Islamabad High Court challenging sealing of KP House

Web Desk
6:37 PM | October 09, 2024
National

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court challenging the sealing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House.

The petition, submitted by the secretary of administration, names several federal officials and agencies as respondents, including the secretaries of law and interior, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Inspector General of Islamabad police and the CDA's Director of Building Control have also been listed as respondents.

The KP government has called on the court to declare the sealing of KP House and the confiscation of government vehicles as illegal. Additionally, the petition seeks an immediate order to de-seal the KP House.

Web Desk

National

