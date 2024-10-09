PML-N, PPP to evolve consensus for judicial reforms package

Prime minister seeks plan over relief assistance programme for Palestine.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party have expressed their agreement that political consensus will be evolved before tabling the constitutional amendment package in the Parliament.

The PPP delegation which net Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif included Member National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar and Provincial Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon. An official statement issued by PM house said during the meeting political situation was discussed. During the meeting, discussion was held on important national and political issues, official communique further said.

During the meeting President Asif Ali Zardari’s role regarding yesterday’s All Parties Conference and strengthening democracy in the country was appreciated. During the meeting the Joint Working Group on Relief Assistance for Palestinians from Pakistan was also dilated upon. Both sides noted that participation of different political parties in the APC convened to support Palestinians was a welcome sign. It was discussed that the entire Pakistani nation was united to help the unarmed Palestinian brethren, facing Israeli brutalities. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar were also present on occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of mechanism within three days, on part of the government, on aid assistance programme for Palestine. The prime minister chaired a meeting on the progress of dispatching relief items to Gaza and Palestine, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that they have to galvanize as a nation to help the Palestinian brothers who were facing oppression of occupied Zionist forces.

He also asked for involvement of country’s leading NGOs in the relief activities and added that participation of educational institutions from the public and private sectors should be ensured in this activity. The prime minister further underlined that more students from Gaza should be provided educational facilities in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that since October 2023, Pakistan had dispatched 10 consignments of medicines, food items, clothing and other relief items worth 1810 tons to Palestine. The prime minister said that the government was bringing back 71 Pakistani nationals stranded in Lebanon via Damascus while steps were being taken to bring back more Pakistani citizens from war-hit areas.