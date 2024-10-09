Poor road, sewerage infrastructure creates problems for Balochistan's industries

The industrialists and business leaders in Balochistan have urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the deteriorating road and sewerage system in the industrial areas causing severe traffic congestion and hurting the local businesses.

Talking to WealthPK, they highlighted how poor road conditions, exacerbated by a failing sewerage system, led to environmental pollution and deterred buyers from visiting the areas.

The recent monsoon rains worsened the situation, washing away many roads and squares across the industrial areas, especially in the Hub, Uthal and Gadani areas. These industrial areas contribute enormously to the national economic growth.

Above all, exports from these areas contribute to the national economy. However, the transportation of export goods from these areas to the seaport has now become cumbersome due to development of huge potholes in the roads, making the heavy traffic movement difficult. The road infrastructure never remained ideal; however, the latest rains have worsened the conditions.

Mustafa Nadeem, Chairman of Gadani Industrial Association, told WealthPK that the rains had devastated the area's road infrastructure, making it difficult for long-haul vehicles to pass through with ease. He emphasized the need for a master plan prioritizing the fixing of road and sewerage infrastructure.

Noman Rafiq, a leading business leader in the Hub Industrial Area, suggested the government introduce a proper system of checks and balances to ensure that infrastructure development benefits the traders, businesses, and the general public.

He noted that frequent traffic jams and hazardous road conditions were causing mental and physical suffering to the people of the Hub district. Many roads have become so damaged and waterlogged that they are neither drivable nor walkable, particularly after the monsoon rains this year.

Dilawar Aziz, Secretary of the Uthal Industrial Association, said the rains had washed away almost all the roads in the area and now the vehicle movement had been facing huge problems.

The road infrastructure and related problems are beyond the capacity of the local administration in Lasbela district, needing the attention of the provincial and federal governments. Uthal industries, particularly the cotton mills, have been providing employment to the locals and contributing to the national economy.

He said the government should announce a special package for the rehabilitation of the infrastructure in the area to facilitate the industries.