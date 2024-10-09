PPP open to discussion on military courts: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated that parliament is the only forum that can draft, amend, or change the constitution, while the judiciary can only interpret it. He expressed these views during a “Dialogue on Judicial Reforms” organized by the People’s Information Bureau at Durbar Hall, Governor House here on Tuesday, while answering questions from the media. He emphasized that the PPP is against military courts but believes that if there is a need, it should be discussed. He also highlighted that the primary reason for the backlog of cases is the shortage of judges. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf remarked that from 1988 to 1993, no assembly completed its term, and without political stability, economic stability cannot be achieved. He referenced the Charter of Democracy, which was based on mutual respect for each other’s mandates. He also pointed out how the 1973 Constitution was distorted to such an extent that a dictator,

Zia-ul-Haq, had his name written into it, and how Zia usurped all parliamentary powers. He criticized the judiciary for allowing a single individual to amend the constitution while preventing parliament from doing so. Ashraf also stressed that people have been seeking justice for years without success and lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s intentions, expressing that he wants a system that delivers timely justice to the common citizen. He called for all stakeholders, including the PTI, to come together and discuss the formation of a constitutional court, stating that there should be no discord over the matter. He emphasized that parliament, representing 250 million voters, is the true voice of the people, and without respect for parliament, no institution can be respected.

Responding to the media, he criticized former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry for damaging Pakistan’s institutions and system, mentioning how cases were filed against him in the rental power scandal during his tenure as Prime Minister. He questioned where in the constitution it is written that a Chief Justice should collect funds for a dam. He pointed out that while courts and NAB exist for them, there seems to be nothing in place for others. He lamented how Pakistan has regressed over the past 75 years instead of progressing.

Ashraf reiterated that without strengthening democracy through parliament, Pakistan cannot move forward, and the division and hatred in society have ruined the country. He urged all parties to support Bilawal Bhutto’s initiative without any bias and prayed for wisdom to do better for Pakistan.

Senator Farhatullah Babar stated that accountability should be impartial and non-political, criticizing Iftikhar Chaudhry for appointing 106 judges during his tenure and dismissing 100 others. He argued that if a single individual appoints Supreme Court judges, those judges will only serve the interests of that individual. Babar also mentioned that Chaudhry Iftikhar claimed the constitution, not parliament, was supreme, and that the constitution was whatever the Supreme Court said it was. He stressed that Pakistan is a federation, and most constitutional issues arise between the center and the provinces, so equal representation for all provinces, similar to the Senate, is necessary in the constitutional court. He also raised concerns about alleged hidden agendas behind the formation of the constitutional court, stating that some individuals seek to provide legal protection to missing persons, which PPP and Bilawal Bhutto would not allow.

Senator Zamir Ghumro pointed out that baseless propaganda is being spread about the 26th constitutional amendment. He noted that after the 18th amendment in 2006, the 19th amendment was also passed. He questioned the practice of judges appointing and removing their own, calling it unacceptable. President of PPP Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Yasin, remarked that dictators over time had disfigured the consensus-based 1973 constitution. He called Bilawal Bhutto’s stance on the constitutional court a guiding light for the nation. He praised Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for their resilience against dictatorship and stated that through judicial reforms, Pakistan’s courts could be strengthened, urging all political parties to support Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts to establish a constitutional court. Barrister Amir highlighted that Pakistan received a consensus constitution due to Shaheed Bhutto’s movement and stressed that the 1973 constitution is still a blessing in a political climate where leaders and judges don’t trust each other. He emphasized that the PPP has always struggled for the supremacy of the constitution and democracy against dictators. He also criticized those who, through Article 58(2)(B), dissolved multiple assemblies, while former President Zardari handed over his powers to parliament. He condemned the judicial imperialism of Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar, stating that those who don’t know how to do their jobs are attempting to fix parliament. Amir Hasan concluded by stating that the PPP has never introduced a constitutional amendment for any individual and has been striving for judicial reforms since 2006.